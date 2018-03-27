VIJAYAWADA: NV Surendra Babu, a 1987 batch IPS officer, assumed office as vice-chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at RTC House here on Monday. He took charge from his predecessor M Malakondaiah, who held the additional charge as VC&MD of APSRTC after being appointed Directorate General of Police (DGP) on December 31 last year. “I am confident that in the coming months RTC will witness progress and come out of red under the supervision of Surendra Babu,” Malakondaiah said.

“Over the years, RTC has improved its efficiency in all departments by making use of modern technology. I will make a comprehensive study of the corporation and will bring the necessary reforms with the cooperation of officials,” said Surendra Babu after taking charge of the APSRTC.

Later, Surendra Babu along with executive directors reviewed the ongoing development works being taken up by the corporation. He also interacted with passengers about the facilities being offered to them. In the evening, the senior IPS officer formally met Transport Minister K Atchannaidu and discussed the steps to be taken for the development of the corporation.