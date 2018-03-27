GUNTUR: Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu has said that the fight against the Centre to realise all the promises mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Bill would be continued till they were met.

Addressing a press conference at the State TDP office here, on Monday, Anand Babu said special category status (SCS) was the right of Andhra Pradesh and the party would not compromise on the self-respect of the people of the State.

He made light of statements made by YSRC leaders that all their party MPs will resign immediately if Parliament is adjourned sine die without an announcement over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. The Minister said that the people were observing the activities of YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and added that people will teach them a fitting lesson in the next elections. He said that Pawan Kalyan is criticising the TDP by sitting in Hyderabad. He said that the TDP government is striving hard to build world-class capital city.