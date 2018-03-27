VISAKHAPATNAM: A SpiceJet flight (No 1056) bound for Hyderabad returned to Visakhapatnam Airport within 45 minutes of takeoff due to a technical snag on Monday. According to airport sources, the flight landed in Vizag from Hyderabad at 2.45 pm and after an hour started back to Hyderabad. The pilot sensed a technical problem and returned to Vizag Airport. He managed to land the flight safely within 15-20 minutes after noticing the hitch. According to the sources, the technical problem arose due to a malfunctioning spare part in the engine. The flight would take off once the part was brought from Hyderabad and the problem fixed. “So once the spare part is fixed ground clearance will be given by authorities. The flight is likely to take off at 11 pm,” a source said.