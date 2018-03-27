ELURU: The residents of Anthony Nagar in Chintalapudi mandal staged a rasta roko on the busy Eluru-Chintalapudi Road, on Monday, in protest against non-supply of drinking water to their locality for the last few days.Anthony Nagar which has a population of about 330, receives drinking water through pipelines from Chintalapudi panchayat. Over the last one week, the colony has not been getting drinking water from Chintalapudi due to leakages in the pipelines. The irate women blocked Eluru-Chintalapudi Road for over one hour, demanding that the officials take necessary steps to supply drinking water.

The residents said that the panchayat officials have failed to take steps to provide drinking water despite their repeated appeals. “We are purchasing 20 litres of water can at `10 at Chintalapudi, which is 2 km away from our village,” they added. However, Rural Water Supply AE Raja Srinivasa Rao said that he had already discussed the issue with panchayat officials and promised to resolve the issue soon.