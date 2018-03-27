SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu has said that the YSRC leaders are trying to exploit the unrest in the State for political mileage instead of putting pressure on the Union government.

The TDP is demanding implementation of all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. However, the YSRC’s only focus is special category status. Addressing reporters in Srikakulam on Monday, the MP said the AP stood third in submitting utilisation certificates against the Central allocations. The Niti Ayog also certified the same. He said the State received `1,050 crores as a part of special grants to the backward district in the last three years. The State spent `950 crore, he said.

The MP stated that BJP national president Amit Shah in his recent letter to Chandrababu Naidu had made several contradictory statements deliberately to mislead people. He also challenged the Centre to accept the no-confidence motion in Parliament.On the Visakhapatnam railway zone, Ramamohan said the Union government was trying to escape by stating that Odisha had raised objections on granting special railway zone to AP. “The Odisha government made it clear that they don’t have any objections if a separate railway zone is granted to Visakhapatnam,” the MP said.