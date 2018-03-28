VIJAYAWADA: The cause for the endemic spread of the chronic kidney disease (CKD) at Uddanam in the Srikakulam district is unknown, stated the minister of state (health and family welfare) Anupriya Patel in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a reply to a question posed by YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy, she said that a team of specialists from Indian Council of Medical Research had visited Uddanam last year, but is yet to ascertain the reason for the disease which is widely known as the Uddanam Nephropathy.

When Vijaya Sai Reddy sought to know whether the ministry had decided to set up dialysis centres in Uddanam, Anupriya Patel replied that the State government had informed the ministry that five centres were set up in the region.

“The dialysis centres are arranged in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam, Tekkali Area Palakonda Area Hospital, Palasa Area Hospital and in Sompeta Community Health Centre,” the minister said.

She further said that 15 mobile medical clinics were arranged in the Srikakulam district to offer immediate medical assistance, and that the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam was working as a referral hospital. She also said that the State government had informed that similar cases were observed in parts of Krishna and Prakasam districts.

To a question whether there have been demands to complete the Veligonda project to put an end to kidney-related problems, she said,

“The State and the Centre are working together to effectively use the water resources. There are 99 projects, in the country, which are identified as priority. Of those, eight are in Andhra Pradesh. But, AP government has not proposed Veligonda to be in the priority projects.”