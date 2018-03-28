VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that he would hold talks with leaders of opposition parties in New Delhi on April 2 and 3 to drum up support against the NDA government.

TDP sources, while denying plans of forming a third front, said there was a strong chance that the no-trust motion would be taken up in Parliament on April 4 or 5, and so the CM wanted to meet floor leaders of all political parties to explain the step-motherly treatment given to AP in the last four years.

Meanwhile, MPs of both the TDP and the YSRC called on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Tuesday. Leaders of both the parties met her separately and thanked her for extending support to the no-trust motion moved by their parties.