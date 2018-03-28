VIJAYAWADA: Launching a blistering attack on TDP and its MPs, YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy described TDP as ‘Telugu Dongala Party’ and likened its chief N Chandrababu Naidu to Charles Sobhraj, a notorious fraudster.

Speaking to mediapersons following reports that he had touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, he said he had only greeted the PM with folded hands as per Indian tradition. “The Prime Minister greeted me, reciprocating my gesture,” he said.

The YSRC leader said, in fact, TDP MPs CM Ramesh and YS Chowdary had greeted the Prime Minister before him.

More importantly, they held discussions with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“On the one hand, they move the no-confidence motion and on the other, they hold discussions with the Union Finance Minister,” he pointed out.

Accepting the challenge of CM Ramesh, he sought the unedited version of video footage showing what had happened in the Rajya Sabha with certification of the Secretary General of Parliament.

He dared Ramesh to air it on TV channels.

He said had the Union Finance Ministry not protected him, TDP MP YS Chowdary would have been in the jail by now and several banks would have gone bankrupt.

“He is a criminal, who looted public money running into thousands of crores by evading tax. When the court issued summons following a complaints by Mauritius Bank on February 26, March 1, 5, 20, April 1 and 7, last year, he failed to attend court. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him. However, he later managed to obtain a bail,” he said

Reddy found fault with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for comparing him with Vijay Mallya. “I have not taken a single rupee as loan from any bank. How can he compare me with Vijay Mallya? To tell the truth, it was TDP MP YS Chowdary, who as minister for four years, had cheated the banks,” he said.

Calling TDP a party of criminals, he cited the example of Paritala Ravi, Chintamaneni Prabhakar and a few others. He said he would expose CM Ramesh’s fraudulent dealings in Uttarakhand State in three to four days. Hitting out at Naidu, he said the Telugu Desam chief was trying to get out of criminal cases he had been facing.