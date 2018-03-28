VISAKHAPATNAM: As the prestigious ‘International Yachting Festival’ is on the threshold, VPT chairman MT Krishna Babu inspected the arrangements of the event, scheduled from March 28 to April 1 at IFR Jetty, here on Tuesday. On the occasion, he enquired from the officials the facilities made for the foreign dignitaries and the participants of event. He gave some directives to the officials on the arrangements.

The chairman said: “The state government is conducting the International Yachting Festival in Visakhapatnam for the first time. The VPT is facilitating necessary support for conducting the Festival to make it a grand event and as well as a memorable one in the history of Visakhapatnam. The National and International Tourists across the globe aspiring for the sea travel will participate in the festival.”

The chairman said that all logistics support required for promoting Yachting in Visakhapatnam would be extended as per the requirement of the firms coming forward in promoting yachting in the Port City.

VPT sources said that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will be participating in the festival on March 29 after formally inaugurating it, though it has a soft launch on Wednesday. All necessary arrangements have been made.

The VPT chairman said, “This International Yachting Festival is the first step in developing Sea Tourism in Visakhapatnam. We strongly believe that this would continue in the future and Vizag would be an attractive tourist getaway for all sea/ water-based tourism events.”

Fest extended by a day

The district collector’s office on Tuesday announced that the Yachting Festival was extended by a day. “The festival is extended by a day i.e., up to April 1 instead of ending on March 31. On March 29 afternoon, Chandrababu Naidu will flag off the festival,” said a collectorate announcement.