VIJAYAWADA: Japanese major THK, which manufactures linear motion guides for industrial equipment and transportation vehicles, will invest $200 million (`1,300 crore) for setting up a manufacturing facility in the State. This will be THK’s first manufacturing facility in India.

In the first phase, the company will invest $50 million (`330 crore) in the first phase of Sri City Special Economic Zone in Chittoor district. The construction of the manufacturing facility, which is coming up in 50 acres of land, will be started by August, 2018.

THK manufactures and sells machinery equipment components such as linear motion (LM) systems and industrial machinery. A MoU was signed by Akihiro Teramachi, president and CEO, THK, and J Krishna Kishore, CEO, AP Economic Development Board, in the presence of CM N Chandrababu Naidu at Velagapudi on Tuesday.

“Focus on innovation and networked excellence, scalable partnerships and a robust investment climate make AP a preferred destination for manufacturing,’’ said Teramachi.

Krishna Kishore said, “Economic growth in India will be the driving force in today’s world economy and demand for industrial machinery is likely to increase substantially in the coming years.”