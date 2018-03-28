VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: Demanding that the State government enhance profit margin from the existing 8 percent to 18 percent on sale of liquor, retail liquor shop dealers and bars across the state have decided to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday.

After the talks between State Wine Merchants Association and Excise & Prohibition Minister K S Jawahar and his department officials failed, indefinite liquor shops bandh decision was taken by traders till the government conceded their demand.

According to State Wine Merchants Association president Rayala Subba Rao, as many as 4,380 liquor shops and 800 bar & restaurants across the 13 districts will participate in the indefinite strike from Wednesday. “In a protest against government’s inaction on our demands, we are going to observe indefinite strike from Wednesday. Our decision was conveyed to to all dealers across the state and necessary action plan will be discussed later,” said Subba Rao.

The bandh decision of liquor merchants is likely to leave a huge dent in the excise department’s revenue. “Usually, liquor traders order large supply of stocks prior to holidays as government liquor depots will remain closed. Whereas, the case is different today. Instead of expected Rs 230 crore sales ahead of four public holidays from Wednesday, the revenue to the excise department has dipped to Rs 100 crore as only a few traders placed orders online,” Subba Rao told ENS.

The association expressed its determination not to call off bandh until the State Government accepted their ‘valid’ demand. “We are not getting returns on our investments with the present 8 percent profit margin in the sales. Due to the new policy, liquor merchants are forced to suffer losses to the tune of Rs 2 to 3 Lakh every month. The liquor shops and bars used to get a profit margin of 18 percent earlier. But for the last few months, it has been reduced to 8 percent on MRP. With minimal profits, there are some cases where traders could not pay rent and salaries,” Subba Rao rued.

However, excise officials said the strike called by the liquor dealers was uncalled for and action would be taken against them.