VISAKHAPATNAM: The Pedabayalu east division area committee member (ACM) of the banned CPI (Maoists) surrendered before superintendent of police, Visakhapatnam Rural, Rahul Dev Sharma here on Tuesday. The ACM who has been identified as Vanthala Balakrishna Naidu (28), a BTech graduate in Information Technology, worked in Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal committee. The police said that fed up with the Maoist ideology, the youngster gave himself up to them.

Balakrishna Naidu alias Vivek, a native of G Madugula in Vizag Agency, pursued BTech in IT stream from a private engineering college in Hyderabad in 2012 and worked in pharmaceutical sector for a few years. He then joined the Maoist movement in 2017. While studying Intermediate at Araku, he worked as a SFI mandal leader and division committee leader. Naidu carries a reward of `4 lakh on his head.

Naidu told newsmen why he had decided to join the Maoists. “After completing engineering, I did farming in my village. I was motivated by my brother-in-law Toudu Babu, a Maoist and my childhood friend Chikuda Chinna Rao alias Sudheer, who heads the Korukonda dalam of the Left Wing Extremists in the AOB. Being an active member of the SFI, I always questioned things. I readily joined the Red rebels after receiving a letter from the Maoists,” said Naidu.

The police narrated his journey from January 2017. He was a part of Pedabailu area committee. In a span of four months he was elevated as ACM and handled weapons like .303 Lee Enfield rifle to SLR (self loading rifle). Naidu participated in two encounters at Pepperameta in December 2017 and Tikarpada in February 2018. Naidu is also close to central committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK and AOBSZC (Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee) leader Gajarla Ravi alias Uday.

Naidu was a part of training programme of Maosist division committee meeting held at Kotipalli area, Pedabayalu and five-day miltary training in Odisha in 2018.

On the reasons for his surrender, Naidu said: “I was under the impression that the Maoist ideology would change the life of the tribals but I was disillusioned. For lack of team work among the members, there was loss of life during the Pepperameta encounter in December 2017. I observed that the tribals attended the Maoist meetings out of fear.” Naidu said that the government schemes were well taken by the tribals and they benefited. It is also learnt that Naidu was suffering from knee joint pains and eye-related health issues, another reason for his surrender.

The SP asked the Maoists to surrender voluntarily and no cases would be booked against the latter. The government will be providing all the mandated facilities to the surrendered Maoists.