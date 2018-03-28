Police seize Rs 18.1 lakh in cash and fake medicines from the possession of two accused, in Tirupati on Tuesday | EPS

TIRUPATI: CCS CI C Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday arrested gang of two members at Alipiri, who tricked gullible persons with the promise of ayurvedic medicines to cure serious ailments.

They were held on a complaint filed by seven victims in Tirupati. Eleven of the accused are at large, including fake doctor GV Kumar. The arrested have been identified as Ravi Kumar Yadav (38) and B Kumar (42) of Belgaum district in Karnataka.

According to City Crime sub-division DSP R Ravi Sankar Reddy, the gangsters would scout for people suffering from a serious ailment or condition and claim that one of their relatives who suffered from the same was completely cured by an ayurvedic doctor.

The surreptitious referral of the doctor would invariably convince the prospective victim to pay a visit to the doctor, where he would literally be milked dry for a supposed ayurvedic medicine.

The accused confessed that they have been running fake ayurvedic medicine racket for the last five years. They said that five other gangs were running similar rackets in other major cities.

Adulterated medicine

The medicine would apparently be nothing but coconut oil and colours. This technique of luring people has been reported from several areas in Tirupati and ultimately the police managed to catch up with the tricksters. On Tuesday, City Crime sub-division DSP R Ravi Sankar Reddy announced that they had arrested a gang of two members who used this trick repeatedly to cheat gullible people. He said the gang members would spread out all over Tirupati and scout for people suffering from ailments.

Glib talk

The gang members would strike a conversation with them to inform that their close relative or brother who suffered from a similar condition was completely cured by an Ayurvedic doctor. With their glib talk, they would convince them to try out the Ayurvedic medicine.

They would initially give the contact number of the doctor to the victim, but invariably, they would ensure that the victim would request them to accompany them to the doctor. The gang members would have rented a place in a locality where the victim would walk in.

The ‘doctor’ who would be equally glib would convince him that he could be cured and then the real drama would begin.

Economic analysis

Depending on the economic condition of the patient, the price of the medicine would vary from `3,000 to `3,00,000. The police have seized `18.1 lakh in cash and fake medicines from their possession.