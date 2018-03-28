VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy for his comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MP and former minister YS Chowdary said a dignified person does not use foul language.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Tuesday evening, Chowdary said even if there were ideological differences, speaking in such unparliamentary language is not proper.

“He should tender public apology,” he said. Responding to the allegations levelled against him, he said taking bank loans was not an offense and a person who happened to be a chartered accountant should know it well. “There is a difference between economic offense and economic problem,” he said.

The TDP leader said he had been doing business for 35 years and without taking a loan, how could one do business, run an industry, provide jobs to thousands of people. “Taking loans, repaying them and seeking time are part of the business,” he said.

Chowdary said that he was not worried about those allegations, but was very unhappy over the remarks against their party president. “It is our fate that such people are also entering Rajya Sabha,” he said and added that Vijaya Sai Reddy would pay a price for his comments.

“He should apologise for his comments against the Chief Minister,” he reiterated. Asked if he was present in the Rajya Sabha when Vijaya Sai Reddy was greeting the Prime Minister, he said he was not there at that time and that he went to the House late. He said greeting an elderly person with folded hands was not wrong. He said he was discussing the issues related to farewell to the retired MPs. “Describing it as something else is not proper,” he said.