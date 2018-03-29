The Deputy DM&HO said the condition of all the victims is stable | Express

GUNTUR: Eighteen persons fell ill after eating pulihora during Sri Rama Navami at Goudapalem in Chebrolu mandal on Monday. One person was shifted to government hospital in Guntur and five others were rushed to Tenali government hospital for treatment.

On receipt of information, DM&HO Dr. J Yasmin deputed Deputy DM&HO Dr. B Subba Rao to monitor the situation and conduct an inquiry into the incident. A special health camp was also established in the village.

Health camp head Dr. Sirajuddin Khan said the health staff conducted house to house survey in the village. They identified four persons suffering from diarrhoea and gave treatment to them. Sirajuddin said the villagers of Goudapalem were admitted to a private hospital in Tenali with diarrhoea on Tuesday.

He said Jampani Krishnaveni (65) was shifted to government hospital in Guntur for better treatment and five other victims T Nagaraju, K Venkateswarlu, P Lilly, D Rama Rao and A Lakshamma are responding to treatment at Tenali. He said four other persons Y Tirupathamma, Y Lakshmi Amrutha, J Anjamma and K Supriya are availing treatment at the heath camp.