VIJAYAWADA: The APPSC has ordered a probe into the selection of nine candidates for interview even though they had failed to clear the General English test in APPSC Group 1 Mains. After the controversy, the names of the candidates were removed from the list. However, many candidates of APPSC mains are demanding the commission to re-conduct the interview.

Speaking to ‘Express’, AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Uday Bhaskar said, “The error occurred due to technical glitches in our systems. The valuation of mains examination took place through coding methodology. The error took place when the marks were uploaded in the computers. The names of candidates who did not qualify for the interview have been removed from the list.”

He said that there was no need to re-conduct the interview as the APPSC had already shortlisted the candidates. “For 78 posts, we have shortlisted 150 candidates. After cancelling the candidature of these nine persons, 141 candidates are on the list,” he said.

However, the aspirants are demanding the commission to reconduct the interview, as the opportunity for them to crack the exam has hampered.

The APPSC had released a notification for filling up 78 posts under Group 1 in December 2016. As many as 98,000 candidates from across the State applied for 78 posts and the prelims were held on May 7 2017. More than 2,300 candidates were shortlisted for the mains and were called for the interview in January 2018. After the interview, 150 candidates were shortlisted in the 1:2 ratio (two persons for one post).

The marks of the interview and mains were released on March 23. The cut off mark for OC candidates is 60 (out of 150), 52.55 for OBC candidates and 45 for SC and ST candidates.