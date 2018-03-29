VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the Centre is adopting suppressive federalism instead of cooperative federalism, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that the Union government will have to face serious political and financial consequences if it goes ahead with its unilateral policies.

The Centre is not allotting adequate funds to the performing States.

Introducing Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2018, in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Finance Minister alleged that the Centre is prejudiced against the Southern States though it is collecting major share of taxes from them. Most of the funds are going to Northern States though their tax contribution is comparatively less.

Taking strong exception to the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission that Central revenue will be shared with States based on the 2011 Census instead of the one conducted in 1971, he said that any such move would fuel differences between Northern and Southern States, as the latter would stand to lose.

Stating that the Special Category Status (SCS) was inevitable for development of AP, Ramakrishnudu said that there is a need for increased cooperation between the Centre and the States. He said due to the wide gap in contribution of tax by Northern and Southern States, the North-South divide is increasing.

He said expenditure in the State had exceeded revenue inflows in the last three fiscals. Besides, Central funding was minimal, he said.

While the total amount of the three budgets stood at Rs 4,05,735 crore, the State government had spent Rs 4,75,954 crore, he added.

He further said the government would spend more than Rs 2 lakh crore in the current fiscal too.

Reiterating that bifurcation blues were still haunting the State government, he said the BJP-led NDA government was not fulfilling the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

GST panel ‘nominal’

Referring to the implementation of Good Service Tax (GST), Ramakrishnudu said the Centre has diluted the GST. The GST Council formed by the Centre remained a nominal body with most of its members belonging to the ruling BJP.

Yanamala Vs Vishnu

Referring to the statement of Ramakrishnudu that the Centre issued two orders - one on March 21, 2017 allotting Rs 3,000 crore to North-Eastern states and the other on August 16, 2017 allotting Rs 27,000 crore as special incentives to them - BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that each of these States would get about Rs 450 crore per annum as per the orders.

Sharply reacting to this, the Finance Minister wanted the BJP floor leader to include Andhra Pradesh in both the orders released by the Centre.