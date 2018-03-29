VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by success of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), which helped the State Government acquire land from farmers for construction of capital city Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has now floated the idea of issuing public bonds to fund government development programmes, promising a higher interest rate than that of banks.

In the wake of strained relations with the Centre after TPD pulled out of the NDA, the State Government seems to have become doubtful about free flow of Central funds and is bracing to mobilise money on its own to carry on with the welfare and development schemes without interruption.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister appealed to people to extend their support to take the State on development path by depositing their money with the government.

The CM, who on several occasions, asserted that the State’s progress would not stop whether the Centre extended its cooperation or not, said the government at present is paying 8 per cent as interest to banks on loans it has taken and offered 1-2 per cent more on deposits from public. “It will be beneficial to both the government and the public,” he added.

He said that the government will complete the Polavaram project and develop Amaravati as one of the five best cities in the world.

Continuing his tirade against the Centre, Naidu said that the BJP leaders are not in a position to listen to any one as they are in power. “But, they should remember that it is dharma that will be the ultimate winner.”

He said he knew that the BJP one day would blame him at some point of time, so his government maintained all the records pertaining to spending of funds received from the Centre. He even alerted ministers and officials to be more cautious with regard to utilisation of funds. He said he expected the Centre to say that the bills were not in order to deny funds to the State. So he directed the officials to be prepared to submit all the details in the proper format.

Condemning the BJP leaders for accusing his government of submitting fake utilisation certificates (UCs), Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer why Rs 350 crore given to the State towards development of backward districts was taken back.

Despite the NITI Aayog, which received UCs, recommending to the Centre to deposit next installment of funds, the Centre deposited the amount and later withdrew it. “Is this what you call cooperative federalism?” he asked and demanded that the Prime Minister explain whether it happened with his knowledge or not.

“If this happened without your knowledge, you should take action against the persons responsible for this and in case it happened at your behest, you should explain to the people the reasons for taking back the money intended for development of seven backward districts in AP,” he said.

The CM, the Speaker and the TDP MLAs attended the Assembly session sporting black badges as a mark of protest against the Centre’s failure to fulfil the provisions in the AP State Reorganisation Act.