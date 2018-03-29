Union I & B minister Smriti Irani and TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TG Venkatesh and JC Diwakar Reddy at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan yet again disallowed the notice for no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA government on Wednesday. The notice has been rejected for the seventh consecutive day, raising doubts of it being allowed before the ongoing Budget session concludes.

With AIADMK MPs continuing to create a ruckus in the House demanding constitution of the Cauvery management board, the Lok Sabha Speaker adjourned the House till Monday stating that the House was in disorder. Due to continuous disruption caused by by AIADMK MPs, she even threatened to adjourn the House sine die.

Initially, the House was adjourned till 12 noon after it commenced at 11 a.m as protesting AIADMK MPs started disrupt the proceedings. When it resumed, AIADMK MPs again created a ruckus plunging the House into chaos.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready to discuss the issue when the House was in order, while Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted on admitting notices on no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs continued their protest outside the Parliament, demanding ‘justice’ to Andhra Pradesh.

Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad on Wednesday attended the House dressing himself like Narada

Maharshi. All TDP MPs said they would continue their protest until justice was done to the State. They condemned the comments of YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and objected to the foul language used by him.

YSRC MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament after both Houses were adjourned for the day. “Though it was feared that Lok Sabha would be adjourned sine die, it did not happen. We hope the notices on the no-confidence motion would be allowed when the House resumes on Monday. If not, we are ready to tender our resignations,” YSRC MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said showing the signed resignation letter.

Another MP YV Subba Reddy said the party MPs again gave notices for the no-confidence motion. “We have given the notice for the ninth consecutive time. We hope it will be allowed on Monday. We have even requested the AIADMK MPs to cooperate,” he said.