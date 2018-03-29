TIRUPATI: A major fire broke out at laddu boondi preparation kitchen at 4 pm on Wednesday, just beside the northwest corner of Tirumala temple. The entire TTD staff, vigilance, police and guards around the temple battled for 45 minutes to control the fire. All prepared items till 4 pm in the four-hall kitchen got wasted. However, no casualties were reported.

The fire started from a ghee vessel due to overheat at hall number 2 in the outer boondi making kitchen of four halls. Each hall contains 14 vessels (Banali or Punumu). A Potu (kitchen) worker was testing the heat of the boiling ghee to cook boondi at the time of mishap. Due to over boiling of ghee which also evaporates from surface, when the worker sprinkled the water to test, due to summer and over heat, it attracted flames and spread to other vessels.

Within no time, all the vessels in the second hall caught fire and spread to the roof top and chimney. Through chimney, the fire spread to other halls. Two kitchen halls were burnt with ghee in the vessels. With the ghee, the vessels were also burnt. The fire spread to three halls, and hall number 1 of the kitchen being at a distance was safe. But all four halls and the entire kitchen was filled with thick black smoke. All food items, grains, opened ghee tins and other stock in the kitchen became unfit for use.

Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju held an emergency meeting soon after the incident. A health officer was posted at the kitchen to monitor the boondi preparation round-the-clock.