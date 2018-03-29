VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended its support to the indefinite strike called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Medical Students, Resident Doctors and Junior Doctors from April 2, opposing the controversial National Medical Commission Bill.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, IMA Vijayawada chapter president M Subhas Chandra Bose said that the JAC of medical students, resident doctors and junior doctors, under the leadership of IMA national president Dr Ravi S Wankhedkar, convened a meeting at New Delhi on March 27 and called upon the medical students to participate in the indefinite strike, which however, will not affect emergency services.

As part of the indefinite strike, medical students across the State will participate in the stir and take out rallies highlighting the negative impacts of the NMC Bill. Terming the Bill as “anti-people and anti-patient”, Bose stated that the Bill, meant to eradicate corruption, is “designed to open the floodgates of corruption.” The NMC bill also proposes to allow practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and Ayurveda, to practice modern medicine, once they complete a “bridge course”, he said.

IMA Vijayawada chapter secretary Dr Rasik Sanghvi emphasised on the alleged violence against the doctors and insisted that “problems faced by the doctors are enough; now it’s time to payback”. The government’s decision is creating a negative impact on the medical fraternity and the healthcare system of the country, he said. “The anti-people Bill proposed by the Centre will also make medical education expensive and make it difficult for the poor to access healthcare facilities,’’ he said.

What is National Medical Commission Bill?

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J. P. Nadda, introduced the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha on December 29, 2017

The Bill seeks to repeal the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and provide for a ‘new’ medical education system