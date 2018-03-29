The bus which overturned on Srisailam ghat road on Wednesday, killing two and injuring 15 pilgrims | Express

KURNOOL: Two pilgrims died and at least 15 others received serious injuries when a bus of Nagajyothi Travels in which they were travelling, overturned on Srisailam ghat road on Wednesday. The pilgrims were lucky that the speeding bus overturned towards the hill side and not into the adjacent valley, Srisailam CI Yallam Raju said.

On hearing the news of bus mishap, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of two pilgrims in the incident. The Chief Minister directed the Kurnool district authorities to provide proper medical treatment to the injured.

The accident occurred at Ramaiah curve on the ghat road, just 4 to 5 km away from Srisailam.

The deceased were identified as B Venkataiah (50), a daily wage labourer of Gonipadu village in Kaikalur mandal of Krishna district, and Sekhar (16) of Khajapatnam of the same mandal, who wrote SSC examinations recently. After primary medical treatment at Srisailam temple hospital, the injured were shifted to Guntur government hospital.

The bus was carrying 40 passengers from Kaikalur mandal, who were on a pilgrimage, when the mishap occurred. A case has been registered.