GUNTUR: A mentally ill man attacked Muslims, while they were performing Namaz, in a mosque at Nehru Nagar in Macherla on Wednesday.

According to Macherla CI Sambasiva Rao, Sk Jani Basha (24) of Paserlapadu village in Rentachintala mandal of Guntur district, was returning home along with his father after undergoing treatment at government hospital in Guntur. En route to his native place, he attacked his father and went to Macherla. Jani Basha then went to a mosque at Nehru Nagar in Macherla and started attacking Muslims while they were performing Namaz.

The locals there caught him and handed him over to the police. The local doctors examined Jani Basha and confirmed that he is mentally unstable.