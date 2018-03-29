VIJAYAWADA: In a possible fallout of the Punjab National Bank scam, the public sector and private banks in the State have been put on hold the loan approvals for aspiring start-ups and mid-scale entrepreneurs for the last two months.

Lakshmi Sowjanya, who runs a jute emporium in the city, is waiting for loan approval from a nationalised bank to expand her business and purchase more machinery.

She submitted all the required documents in December and she was told that the would be approved by February. But till date, there is no approval.

“Since January, the bank authorities are saying that my application will be approved and they will release the money soon. However, it is still in pending state,” said Sowjanya.

With more bank default cases surfacing across the country for the past few months, the bank officials are more cautious while accepting business loan applications.

Usually, the disposal rate of the business loan applications is hardly a month in the bank branches in urban areas. In the rural areas, people mostly rely on cooperative banks.

Speaking to Express, a senior employee of a nationalised bank in Vijayawada said, “Though there are no bank defaulters from the city or in our branch, we have received instructions from the higher authorities to go through the loan applications thoroughly and think twice before sanctioning them. Usually, we do repeated enquiries before sanctioning loans. For the past few months, it has become more tougher. Currently, there are hundreds of pending applications in each branch, which might get approved only in the next financial year.”

Due to the lack of loan approvals from the banks, the MSME sector in the State and the small and medium entrepreneurs are affected. In fact , adding to the woes of slow dispersal of loan applications, end of the financial year and tight finances are making it tough for the businessmen.

P Chinnathataiah, MD of AP MEPMA, says, “We have targeted for Rs 3000 crores through MSMEs for the current financial year and we have achieved over Rs 2500 crores as loans from various banks. There may be several issues with the banks, but as far as the State is considered, they are always supporting for the MSME sector. There are a few cases with some of the bank branches who decline the proposals of the entrepreneurs, but to a greater extent, they sanction loans to all the deserved candidates.”

However, the bank officials claim that the delay in giving loan approvals is only because of the end of financial year and not due to the fear of defaulter cases.

Speaking to Express, G Venkat, SBI Chief General Manager of AP, said, “We constantly support MSME and industrial sectors across the State and there is a growth in those sectors. But as it is the end of the financial year, we mainly focus on the takeovers, so in that case, the loan approvals might get slow down.”