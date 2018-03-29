VIJAYAWADA: “I can’t comment on government policies and decisions. But, in my opinion, special category status (SCS) for AP is not necessary when the Centre is committed to fulfil all the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act. There are a few states, which have failed to achieve the expected growth despite being accorded SCS,” said NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Saraswat.

VK Saraswat attended as a chief guest at the Tech Fest-2018 organised by SRM University- Amaravati at Neerudukonda village in Mangalagiri mandal on Wednesday.

Addressing the students of SRM University-Amaravati, Saraswat explained that science and technology is playing a crucial role in all fields and advised students to become entrepreneurs and set up start-ups. He wanted the Centre to allot more funds for research and development (R&D), to enable the country compete with the developed nations.

“Spending another 0.5 percent of country’s GDP (at present the country is spending 0.7% GDP) on R&D will bring in significant changes in science and technology. In a world where technology is evolving rapidly, it is important for countries to earmark funds for research,” Saraswat opined.

He further pointed out that the contribution of science and technology to the growth of the nation is not as expected. He explained that around 62 percent of India’s GDP is from the service sector, while 14 to 15 percent is from manufacturing and 15 to 16 percent is from agriculture. “The benefits of science and technology should reach the common man. It should be utilised in the fields like health, traffic regulation, transportation, pollution control, manufacturing better pharma products and to lead a better life,” he observed.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) associate director Muppalla Nageswara Rao informed that India stands second in rocket science technology. “ISRO has created a history by sending 104 satellites into orbit in a single mission. ISRO drew worldwide attention after the success of Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). We are going to launch GSAT-6A on Thursday which helps in improving satellite-based mobile communication applications,” Nageswara Rao said.

SRM University president Dr. P Satyanarayanan, Pro Vice Chancellor of SRM University, AP-Amaravati Dr. D Narayana Rao and others attended the Tech Fest.