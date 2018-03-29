VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to study the digital initiatives adopted by Krishna administration in implementing development and welfare schemes, a delegation from the Washington-based Centre for Global Development (CGD) has toured across the district for three days.

The district officials said that the delegation was impressed by the initiatives and lauded the efforts taken up by the administration for using technology to prevent misuse of government programmes.

On the last day of their tour on Wednesday, the delegation, consisting of Alan Gelb (Director, CGD) and Amit Mukherjee (its Indian representative), visited Jaggaiahpet and studied the Bhudhaar project. The delegation interacted with the local self help groups to know how the district administration’s initiatives were helping them. They interacted with Collector B Lakshikantham, who explained to them the reformative changes being implemented by the district administration.

“During their visit, the members studied Aadhaar-enabled Public Distribution System, Aadhaar-based Fertiliser Distribution System, e-crop booking, pension distribution using biometrics and other initiatives. The delegation will submit a report on these initiatives, which will help us get funding from international bodies like World Bank and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” an official from the administration said. The delegation also visited Chandranna Malls and Real Time Governance Centre in the interim government complex in Velagapudi as well. District officials and members from MicroSave, a research consultancy, also accompanied the CGD team.