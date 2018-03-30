VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has sought the government to initiate immediate measures for controlling the viral hepatitis in Guntur.

Recalling that in addition to the deaths of 23 persons due to diarrhea two weeks ago in the city, he said three more -- a young mother, infant and another woman--succumbed to the viral infection.

In a statement on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan said that a monitoring team, formed by Jana Sena, visited the diarrhoea affected areas in Guntur--Ramireddy Thota, Prakash Nagar and Gunturuvarithota--for inspection. During interaction with local residents, the team came to a conclusion that people had fallen sick due to viral hepatitis after consuming drinking water that mixed with drainage water, he said. As per a report submitted by the team, 180 persons were still suffering from diarrhea in Guntur.

Stating that the Janasena monitoring team will submit its report to officials, explaining the causes that were leading to the spread of diarrhoea, he wanted the government to take war-footing measures to keep the situation under control. Viral hepatitis is an infection where liver inflammation occurs.