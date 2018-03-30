VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 60,000-70,000 jobs would be generated by various companies coming up at IT SEZ in the next few years. This will make Vizag students happy to work in their city itself, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He inaugurated Conduent India Business Services LP at IT SEZ Hill no. 2 here on Thursday. Vizag is the company’s ninth location in the country which is poised to generate up to 5,000 jobs in the city over the next two years.

The company’s unit was launched in less than six months of announcing a three-year timeline for setting up a development centre in Fintech Valley.

Speaking at the meet, IT minister Nara Lokesh said 16,000 jobs have been created out of the targeted one lakh IT jobs in AP by 2019.