NELLORE: The government has decided to provide Rs 200 as bonus per quintal of maize crop across the State, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy announced. Addressing the media at NTR Bhavan here on Thursday, Somireddy said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had also decided to provide bonus of Rs 210 for BPT variety of rice only in Nellore district.

The minister said that they would purchase one putty of paddy at Rs 15,335 which is a record in the State. Somireddy explained that they had procured 45,000 tonnes of paddy across the district. The Agriculture Minister informed that they would provide Rs 200 bonus for one quintal of maize to each farmer.

“The State government would purchase 100 quintals from each farmer under Price Subvention Scheme. A bonus Rs 200 would be paid to the farmers on purchase of maize,” he said. The minister said that the farmers had cultivated maize in 2.26 lakh hectares.

Maize production

“We are expecting 18.64 lakh metric tonnes of maize production. The Central government had announced Rs 1,420 as MSP per quintal and the State government would pay Rs 200 as bonus,” Somireddy said.

Maize is mainly cultivated in West Godavari, Krishna, Srikakulam and Kurnool districts. “We are expecting 2.67 lakh metric tonnes of jowar output,” he said. The minister also informed that they would purchase one lakh tonnes of black gram.