VIJAYAWADA: The Women and Child Welfare Department is planning to start the second phase of Kishori Vikas, an initiative aimed at curbing child trafficking. According to official figures, 6,422 children went missing across the State in the last three years. Of them, 5,115 children have been traced.

During a discussion on missing children in the AP Legislative Council this week, Home Minister Chinarajappa said, “The number of missing girl children is more than that of boys.” He also said criminal charges were booked against the accused.

“Children are being used for begging, bonded labour and drugs supply,” Chinarajappa said.

The Kishori Vikas programme was launched in 2017. Under the initiative, preventive measures are being taken up by the Women and Child Welfare Department to sensitise adolescent girls and create awareness among them.

The objective of Kishori Vikas scheme is to educate and create awareness among adolescent girls in areas of gender awareness, menstrual health and hygiene, nutrition, social issues like child marriages, child abuse, child trafficking and career guidance.

In the first phase, the scheme covered the adolescent girls in the age group of 14 to 18 years in government residential institutions like welfare hostels, KGBVs and other government residential institutions. The second phase of the programme is likely to take off in the coming academic year.

Speaking to Express, Arun Kumar, Commissioner of Women and Child Welfare Department, said, “We are effectively working on creating awareness and sensitising girl children. We are making every effort to encourage dropouts to join schools. We are now planning to launch an initiative to organise awareness camps for boys who dropped out of schools.”

