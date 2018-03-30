VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to invest in government bonds for the construction of Amaravati, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday said guidelines for the same would be formulated and a corporation could be set up to take loans in the form of bonds from the public and different organisations.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the TDP’s Formation Day celebrations here, Yanamala said though several organisations and individuals had evinced interest in buying such bonds in the past, the government could not avail of the opportunity in the absence of relevant guidelines. The CM, in his speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, invited people to invest in government bonds instead of depositing their money in banks and announced that the government would pay them an interest rate higher than that offered by banks.

Yanamala explained that the state was in dire need of funds and there was nothing wrong in taking the support of the people for the people. The government will adhere to restrictions on loans from abroad, he said.

“The state has the right to borrow as per the Constitution, but we must be wary of piling debts and ensure that borrowings don’t exceed the FRBM cap. So we could set up a separate corporation,’’ the Finance Minister said.

Incidentally, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had advised the state government to float a special purpose vehicle or a corporation so that funds for the construction of the capital city could be routed through EAPs without attracting FRBM regulations.

The proposal has drawn flak from various quarters. Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao alleged that by inviting public funds for the development of the green field mega city, Naidu was mortgaging the overall development of the State. “The construction of a mega city is not a commercially viable proposition. The government will not be able to repay and, finally, servicing the debts will become a major problem hampering the state’s development,’’ he opined.

He pointing out that the construction of capital cities strained the national resources of countries such as Brazil and caused financial crises which ultimately led to military intervention. In Malaysia and Nigeria, the construction of capital cities was financed by petrodollars, but there was criticism that the funds could have been used for better purposes then too, he added.

YSRC leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy too criticised the move, taking a dig at the Chief Minister saying lending him money was akin to sanctioning loans to liquor baron Vijay Mallya. “Naidu may dupe people like the disgraced Charminar Bank and Agri Gold. The Centre is funding the capital’s construction, but the Chief Minister is burdening the people by pouring `1.20 lakh crore into the project,’’ he claimed. BJP MLC PVN Madhav also found fault with the idea of the state government. Congress spokesperson K Sivaji said the people of the state were not in a position to invest in the government, particularly for the construction of a world class capital city.