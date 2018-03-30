VISAKHAPATNAM: Twenty years ago, there was not much thought of pursuing Management courses but today these courses are in good demand, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He was the chief guest for the second convocation of the academic batch (2016-18) of the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam held here on Thursday. Naidu presented certificates and medals to 45 students. The batch comprised students from 19 states and Union territories.

Delivering the convocation address, the Chief Minister urged the outgoing students to be job providers rather than job seekers.

He told the MBA students to visit the Vision Managements Units being set up by the State government and welcomed them to come and learn about the implementation of real-time governance by the government.

Appreciating the IIM Visakhapatnam for giving admission to 25 per cent of total seats to girls, Naidu urged the IIM-V management to take their percentage to 50 in the ensuing years. Speaking at the convocation, IIM director M Chandrasekhar said that the IIM Visakhapatnam was allotted 241.55 acres of land at Gambeeram. The campus would be ready in another three years and the classes will begin. The campus is being constructed at a cost of `1,200 crore.

On the occasion, the students expressed happiness on receiving master degrees and securing 100 per cent job placements for the second batch too. The average salary for the batch is `12.07 lakh per annum (LPA) while the median stood at `11.70 lakh. The fees is around `10.5 lakh for PGP and the graduating students said they were satisfiied with the salaries offered for the Return on Investment (RoI).

“We are really happy to receive master degree instead of diploma, as this will be a great step for our future. It is a boon for those trying to get into academics as a career. Also the placements are great with good packages offered,” said Anup Mohapatra, the president of Students’ Affairs Council (2016-18).

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao was present.