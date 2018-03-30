GUNTUR: YSR Congress (YSRC) president and Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that farmers in the State still remember late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy for his initiative on the Pulichintala project. However, present CM Chandrababu Naidu has done nothing to continue his efforts for completing the project in the last nine years.

The YSRC president, who walked 10.2 km from Gudipudi to Pedakurapadu in Guntur district completing 1,633.7 km on 123rd day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Thursday, alleged that no action was taken against the mafia involved in mining of lakhs of tons of sand in River Krishna.

He further alleged that the CM, ‘Chinna Babu’ (Nara Lokesh), MLAs and the officials are demanding shares in the loot. Wondering how the administration would function normally in such a situation, he alleged that the CM had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people.

Jagan said the local TDP MLA, with the support of CM, tried to grab the Sadavarthi Choultry lands in Chennai at the rate of Rs 22 lakh per acre while the market value is Rs 7 crore per acre. YSRC filed a case in court in this regard, he added.

He said the CM had failed to fulfil his promise of providing mineral water in villages but liquor is flowing freely in belt shops across the State.

‘Good Friday a symbol of hope to mankind’

GUNTUR: YSR Congress (YSRC) president and Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that Good Friday is the reminder of compassion and sacrifice of Jesus Christ and hope to mankind. He said the Bible contains the teachings of Jesus and His words of wisdom are relevant even after 2,000 years. He said Jesus spoke of love, forgiveness and truth, and not of violence, fanaticism or revenge. He said Jesus asked his followers to tread the path of goodness. “We all will gain from Jesus’ preachings,” he said.