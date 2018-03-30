GUNTUR: Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to fulfil the assurance of Special Category Status (SCS) to AP during his meetings at Tirupati and other places before elections, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the PM keep his word.

Addressing a gathering of TDP workers on the occasion of the 37th formation day of the party here on Thursday night, he recalled that BJP leaders favoured SCS for 10 years but deceived the State with Special Package.

“The BJP government has granted SCS to 11 States. Why is it denying the privilege to AP,” he said. He appealed to the farmers to donate one bag of paddy to the government appreciating its efforts to provide water for irrigation through Pattiseema project.

He refuted BJP’s claims of the TDP government not submitting utilisation certificates and claimed that the AP government had submitted all UCs without fail. He said TDP did not ask for any post in the BJP government but gave two posts to it. But, BJP is now attacking TDP, he added.

Naidu said Pawan Kalyan had cooperated with TDP for four years but suddenly he started making corruption charges against the TDP government.

Refuting the allegations of Pawan Kalyan on Polavaram project, he claimed that relief and rehabilitation package is the responsibility of the Central government.

He said BJP, YSRC and JSP have colluded against the TDP, so they did not attend the all-party meeting on SCS.

“Jana Sena and YSRC are dancing to the tunes of BJP which is trying to repeat the Tamil Nadu episode in AP but the people will continue the holy fight against suppression,” he said.

Stating that BJP had colluded with the Congress to divide AP, he said 25 inquiries were conducted against him but all of them failed to prove any charge.

The Chief Minister claimed that TDP is a party which created a history and praised NT Rama Rao for founding it for the self-respect of Telugu people.

Naidu sported black ribbon to protest against the BJP-led Union government’s attitude towards fulfilling bifurcation promises. He vowed to complete the Polavaram project at any cost and extend assistance to unemployed youth. TDP general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed the confidence that his party would win all the 175 Assembly seats in the coming general elections.