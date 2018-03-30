The civic body has included funds for drinking water supply, basic amenities, city beautification and road widening works in the next year budget. (File | EPS)

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation would be giving priority to development works during next financial year.

The civic body has included funds for drinking water supply, basic amenities, city beautification and road widening works in the next year budget. GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has prepared budget of J1004.32 crore for 2018-19 where priority to developmet works is given.

Addressing a press conference, he said the works would be completed with transparency.