GUNTUR: District collector K Sasidhar has directed officials to verify the authenticity of SC and ST certificates issued at Mee Seva centres and tahsildars to check misuse. Addressing the meeting here, on Thursday, the district collector has directed officials to consider only those caste certificates, issued at Mee Seva centres, with digital signature of tahsildars. He also asked officials to take steps to prevent recurrence of incidents like the Gottipadu Dalit-upper caste conflict.

The collector instructed officials not to consider the caste certificates manually issued by tahsildars and to validate only those issued at Mee Seva centres. He asked revenue divisional officers to give instructions to the tahsildars not to issue manual caste certificates in future.

“Anyone lodging complaint in the police stations under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act must submit the Mee Seva certificate, for registration of cases. If the officials have any doubts regarding caste certificates, they can submit the report to vigilance and monitoring committee for clarification, the collector said.

An amount of `1.8 crore was disbursed as compensation to 91 victims under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Guntur district and were instructed to follow the guidelines of Supreme Court.

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that 81 cases are under investigation and will be cleared on time. Guntur Rural SP Ch V Appala Naidu said that 141 cases were registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which are under investigation and the same will be cleared at the earliest.

The collector reviewed the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and directed the officials to rescue the children under 14 years who work as bonded labour at any place in the district. He instructed that if anyone comes to know of such cases, they should inform the matter immediately to revenue divisional officers.

DRO K Naga Babu, RDOs G Srinivasa Rao, E Murali, G Ravindar and Narasimham, committee members Syam Prasad, S Raju and A Chinna Naik and others attended.