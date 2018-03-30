VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education has issued circulars to all the government and private junior colleges in the State regarding the summer holidays from March 29 to May 31. However, many private colleges are still paying no heed to the Board’s circular and conducting classes. Many colleges have already given special schedule for summer classes.

For those students who have completed their Intermediate second year examinations, the college managements are conducting special coaching classes for various entrance examinations like EAMCET, NEET and JEE.

Special classes are also being organised for Inter first year students in the name of advanced learning.

Board of Intermediate secretary B Udaya Lakshmi has instructed all the college managements including aided and unaided private colleges to remain closed for summer vacation from March 29 to May 31. Interestingly, some junior colleges are conducting classes in other places and directed the students to wear civil dress instead of college uniform.

In the circular, it was clearly mentioned that the unaided private colleges should not conduct classes during the summer vacation. It was also mentioned that stringent action would be taken against the college managements which are conducting classes during the summer holidays.

Speaking to Express, R Amitha, a second year Intermediate student from Vijayawada, says, “We are attending classes every day. Tests are being conducted daily for JEE and EAMCET. Our weekend classes are taking place in a school that is associated with our college. In weekdays, the classes are being held in the college itself.”

Another student B Swecha says,”We have started learning the second year syllabus and we are on an advanced coaching for various entrance examinations. We have been instructed to come in civil dress for the classes from 8 am to 6 pm. On test days, it will extend up to 7 pm.”