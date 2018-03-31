KADAPA: Four devotees died and at least 60 others sustained injuries as temporary sheds erected for the annual Sitarama Kalyanam celebrations collapsed amid unexpected downpour and hailstorm at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on Friday evening. Hundreds of devotees from different parts of the State and the district had gathered at the venue, about two km from Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple, despite the searing heat earlier in the day and traffic restrictions.

Chaos prevailed for over an hour from around 7 p.m — before the Kalyanam began — as the heavy downpour sent the devotees helter skelter. Several sheds in the viewing gallery collapsed and aluminium sheets came crashing down on the devotees. One of them collapsed on four devotees -- Chennaiah (48) from Badvel Dalitwada, Meena (45) from Vontimitta, Vengaiah (50) from Porumamilla and Mary (36) from Nandalur in the district. Vengaiah and Meena died on the spot while a badly injured Chennaiah succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the RIMS Hospital in Kadapa.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who has made it a tradition to visit the Vontimitta Temple for every Ram Navami, arrived in Kadapa in the evening and waited till the rain subsided. Later, he went to the venue and presented silk clothes and Talambralu to the deity. Entire Vontimitta plunged into darkness with strong gales snapping power lines. The authorities conducted the Kalyanam despite the tragedy. The rain lasted for about 90 minutes.

Speaking at the venue after the function, Naidu appreciated the devotees for staying put despite the rain. “Sitarama Kalyanam is performed for the sake of world peace and well-being. I appreciate you on behalf of the government for participating in the function despite several hurdles,” he said.

Naidu later visited the injured at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa and announced a compensation of `15 lakh for the kin of the deceased and `3 lakh for those injured in the incident.

Rains likely in next four days

The IMD in its bulletin has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rains at isolated places in coastal districts and Rayalaseema region in the next four days. On Friday, rain and hail storm was reported at several places in Rayalaseema, including Kadapa and Anantapur districts, and at a few places in coastal districts. Due to thunderstorm activity, day temperatures across the State came down by 2-3 degree Celsius. The highest temperature of 41 degree Celsius was recorded in Kurnool.