VIJAYAWADA: Almost three years after interlinking of Krishna and Godavari rivers, the State government is now gearing up to integrate Godavari and Penna rivers.According to sources, the Water Resources Department is all set to invite tenders in the next couple of weeks to identify the contractor to take up the first phase of the mammoth project which is aimed at diverting Godavari floodwater to Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

With the State government on Thursday issuing administrative sanction to pay `3.6 crore to WAPCOS Limited, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, for preparation of the detailed project report (DPR), the officials said that tenders would be invited shortly. “We are planning to invite tenders for Phase-1 of Godavari-Penna linkage in the first half of April. The contractor will be identified in a month or two after the window period for filing bids is closed,” a senior official from the water resources department said.

The sources said five lift irrigation schemes and four gravity mains will be developed in the first phase to divert Godavari floodwater from Prakasam Barrage, brought by the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS), to Pedaganjam (Prakasam district) via Kommamuru Canal and lifting of floodwater to Gudlakamma reservoir and transfer it to Sangam Barrage to meet Penna (Nellore district).

“With the help of five lifting schemes and four gravity/pressure mains, we will tap surplus Godavari water during three months of flooding seasons to provide drinking and irrigation water to Prakasam and Guntur districts. Water will have to be lifted at strategic locations from 15 metres to 140 metres to divert water from Prakasam Barrage to the right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar,” the Water Resources Minister said in the Assembly earlier this week.

The first phase of interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers -- which the state government calls ‘Maha Sangamam’ -- is estimated to cost about Rs 4,700 crore. The State government also allocated Rs 4,000 crore in the recent budget for execution of the same. “While about Rs 4,100 crore will be the estimated cost of the works, land acquisition requires Rs 500-600 crore,” another official involved in the project added.

High priority project

The State government has included Godavari-Penna river interlinking project as one of the 20 priority irrigation projects

The entire project will be taken up in three phases

Once completed, the project envisages to tap 320 tmcft of Godavari surplus water to cater to the needs of Prakasam, Nellore and four districts of Rayalaseema region

WAPCOS pegged the total cost of the project at Rs 80,000 crore as it involves land acquisition of more than 30,000 acres

The State government claims that, once ready, the project would help in making the State drought-proof