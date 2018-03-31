VIJAYAWADA: There seems to be no end to the troubles of people desirous of filing online Income-Tax returns for the financial years 2015-16 and 2016-17. Most of the times either the ‘server is not found’ or the website is slow.The site has been experiencing a technical snag since Thursday, making it difficult for taxpayers to upload their annual tax statements.In fact, the I-T offices across the State are open on Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm, but not many people are aware of it. Due to this, the offices, which were supposed to be flooded with people, were almost deserted. The offices will work on Saturday.

Vijayawada-based wholesale cloth merchant V Nageswara Rao, who wanted to file I-T returns for the last financial year, was visibly upset as the server was down. With this, he started looking for a Chartered Accountant who can help him file returns. He was not aware that the office was open on Friday. He said he would try his luck on Saturday. An employee of the I-T office in the city said, “We worked on Friday despite it being a holiday only to be accessible to taxpayers. We shall work on Saturday too.”Gauravi, a CA from TAX-IT-HERE, says, “We are handling hundreds of applications, sitting in front of the systems. The server is quite slow and sometimes it crashes. We are finding it hard to meet the deadline.”

Meanwhile, the banks across the State are also working extra time for those who want to pay advance taxes and IT challans.Speaking to Express, Swamy, Andhra Bank zonal manager, said, “All the branches will work up to 8 pm on Saturday and the people can make use of them for filing taxes. They can pay taxes through challans and file returns.”In cities like Visakhapatnam, the people are not facing much difficulty in filing I-T returns.

According to an auditor from Visakhapatnam, “So far, the customers have not experienced any problem in filing I-T returns. As they can file their returns online till March 31 midnight and the banks will remain open tomorrow (Saturday) also.”A businessman Sai said: “Usually peope who file I-T returns prepare for the deadlines. But, if someone is depending on the auditors, it would become a problem if they delay the exercise. The government insists on submission of returns before March 31, the public will have to face problems if there is a holiday. It would be beneficial for the public if the deadline is extended by two or three days in such situations.”