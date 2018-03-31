GUNTUR: The police arrested four auto drivers for robbing passengers of cash and other valuables in Guntur on Friday.The arrested were identified as Sk Khaleel of Dasaripalem, Veernapu Anand Babu of Chowdavaram, Satuluri Yesobu of Pedakurapadu and Addanki Pawan Koteswara Rao of Nallacheruvu in Guntur.The police said that the victim, U Ramoji, a resident of Guntur, had taken an auto from BR Stadium on March 16 night. The auto driver took the victim to a secluded spot at Buddapadu village and took away Rs 10,000 cash and a mobile phone from him.

In another incident, P Yedukondalu, another victim, took an auto on March 22 night at NTR bus stand in Guntur. He was taken to outer ring road at Agarthvarappadu village and was robbed of Rs 6,000 cash and a mobile phone.Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao appreciated the efforts of in-charge DSP D Prasad, CCS CI Sk Abdul Kareem, Pedakakani CI Seshagiri Rao and other police personnel for nabbing the accused.

Auto drivers by day, robbers at night

It played out like a script in a movie until the men in khaki caught on to their game

Police say the arrested were autorickshaw drivers by day and robbers at night

They target commuters at bus stand and railway station