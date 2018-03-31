HYDERABAD: An internal inquiry has been ordered into the suicide of resident doctor Shiva Teja Reddy who ended his life at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) hostel on Sunday. The doctors at the hospital had been on a protest for the last few days demanding an inquiry. Dr Siva Teja Reddy was a first year PG in Neurology department, and family members and friends alleged that harassment from faculty members led to his suicide.

Earlier in the day, Shiva Teja’s mother joined the one-hour-long protest outside Nims demanding a juridical enquiry into her son’s death. The Resident Doctors Association and family members demanded an enquiry by a committee. Shiva’s mother Kavitha alleged that harassment by faculty and technicians in the Neurology department forced him to commit suicide.Shiva’s parents had gone to the USA as his sister delivered a baby recently and after his death, they returned to Hyderabad on Monday. They met Panjagutta police and lodged a complaint.

Kavitha, while addressing the resident doctors, said, “All the details will come out. My son is no more. No other student and mother should undergo the trauma. All of you are doctors who save lives. Why didn’t you intervene when he was suffering?” After the protest demonstration, she met Nims Director K Manohar and demanded a judicial enquiry into the death of her son. She said that harassment pushed her son into depression and subsequent suicide.

Meanwhile, Manohar ordered an inquiry into the death of Shiva Teja and formed a three-member committee, comprising a former Nims director, director of medical education and principal of Gandhi Medical College. “The committee will also look into the allegations of harassment levelled by resident doctors against faculty members. Based on the committee’s findings, we will take serious action,” Manohar told Express. Panjagutta sub-inspector D Srikanth Goud said that Shiva’s mother lodged a complaint and a case under CrPC 174 (suspicious death) was registered.