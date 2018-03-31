VIJAYAWADA: Demanding solution for their long-pending demands, the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) has called upon the teachers to participate in the ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest at Ramlila Maidan on April 7. A meeting was convened in this connection by NISA with various private school management associations of Southern States in the city on Friday. Later, speaking to mediapersons, NISA treasurer Madhusudhan expressed his concern over the laxity of officials in providing permissions for the establishment of private schools and at the time of renewals for recognition.

“Around 45 per cent of the students across the country are pursuing their education in private schools. Moreover, the school managements are also providing employment for educated youth. Recognising our services, the Union government should make budgetary allocations for improvement of facilities and education at the private and unaided schools,’’ he said.

AP Unaided Schools Management Association (APUSMA) president A Krishna Reddy said the State government had taken up the responsibility of providing free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of 6 to 14 years. Its control over education providers and the entire system is increasing. This has led to increase in government intervention in the management of schools, threatening their autonomy, he said. “It’s high time all stakeholders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to voice their concerns,’’ said Sathyam Abhaya Nidhi, secretary of All Kerala Self-Financial Schools Federation.

A meeting of all stakeholders is being organised on April 7 to demand reforms in education. “We shall present our Charter of Demands to the Prime Minister and ask for representation for consultations on policy-making in the field of education, he added. Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association vice-president Prabhu Kumar, Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) president Srinivas Reddy and others were also present.

Main demands of NISA