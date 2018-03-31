VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while at Mayuri Theatre in Nandigama of Krishna district on Friday when the public staged a protest condemning the attitude of theatre management for delaying the screening of Rangasthalam film owing to the inspection by tahsildar of Nandigama. Krishna district collector B Lakshmikantham received a complaint against the theatre management for selling tickets at exorbitant prices. Following which, the collector instructed the tahsildar to inspect the theatre. The screening of the film was stopped for a while during the inspection triggering heated exchanges between the fans of Ram Charan and the theatre management. On receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.