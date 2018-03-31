KAKINADA: A TDP leader’s son rammed his car into a head constable for trying to stop his vehicle with barricades near the district police headquarters in Kakinada on Sunday. The incident came to light on Friday, when the Kakinada Police arrested the college student and produced him before the media.

The accused, Sidda Srinivas, is a BTech III year student of Aditya Engineering College in Kakinada and hails from Thondangi mandal headquarters town in the district. His father Sidda Satyanarayana is the mandal president of the TDP.

Srinivas was returning from a wedding when the cop tried to stop him from driving rashly on Cinema Road in Kakinada city. The leader’s son allegedly drove past traffic police who signalled him to slow his car down. The constables at the district police headquarters who were alerted on their walkie-talkies quickly moved barricades onto the road to stop the speeding car, but Srinivas smashed through the obstacles and knocked down head constable PVV Satyaprasad, causing injuries to his hands and legs. The two other cops with him had a narrow escape.

“We identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him in Thondangi village. Srinivas was drunk during the incident and was travelling with four women,” the police officer explained, but refused to disclose the identities of the other occupants of the car. Cases have been registered against Sidda Srinivas under Sections 307, 332 and 335 of the Indian Penal Code and he has been remanded in judicial custody. The injured cop was discharged from the hospital where he was being treated and is recuperating at home.

Drunken driving

