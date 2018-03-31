VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress demanded that TDP join the fight for special category status (SCS) and see to it that all the 25 MPs from the State resigned en masse to send a strong signal to the Centre on the issue.Speaking to reporters on Friday, party MP P Mithun Reddy said: “‘We will first join hands on SCS by quitting the Lok Sabha en masse and the ideological battle can be fought for Assembly elections but in the interest of the State first if we quit and force a by-poll it will have a strong impact on the Centre.”

“There has been one-upmanship on the no-confidence motion. But, now we urge Chandrababu Naidu to take the lead by asking his MPs to quit first and we will follow suit.”

“Our joint goal has been to get SCS and how best we can get is an issue which we have to address. If the two main parties show unity and resign, the amount of pressure that would be mounted on the Centre would be immense and Chandrababu Naidu should make use of this opportunity and direct his MPs to quit along with our party leaders,” he said. The fight for SCS has reached a very crucial stage and it is here that the political parties should judiciously take the issue and public opinion forward and place State interest above political ideology, he said.

“We are determined to quit on April 6 or whenever Parliament is adjourned sine die, as directed by our party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and this is the time for reckoning for TDP to play its part in the important political development of the State,” he said.On the allegations levelled against Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, he said former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had set a precedent

by ordering a CBI inquiry into the serious charges levelled and the same should be done by Naidu.Meanwhile, YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy started his Parja Sankalpa Yatra from Padanandipadu to Medikonduru mandal in Tadikonda Assembly constituency in Guntur district on Friday. He interacted with people during the yatra.

Farmer moves HC for special status to AP

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the HC seeking directions to the central government to accord special status to AP and to strictly implement the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Petitioner Poluri Srinivasa Rao, an agriculturist from Prakasam district, also sought directions to the authorities of RS and LS Secretariats to conduct Parliament proceedings without repeated adjournments and not to pay salary to those who interrupt proceedings.