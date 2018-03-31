ELURU: Vexed by revenue officials’ apathy to their request to stop illegal mining of clay from a tank, scores of people from Jagannadhapuram and Nawabpalem in Tadepalligudem mandal took the situation into their hands and stopped trucks carrying clay in the early hours of Friday.The villagers said that over the past few months illegal mining of clay from the irrigation tank located between Jagannadhapuram and Nawabpalem was going on unabatedly. They alleged that owners of trucks with the support of TDP leaders were resorting to illegal mining of clay in the tank. They said they faced physical attacks when they confronted the truck drivers.

The residents of Nawabpalem, Jagannadhapuram and nearby villages gathered on the road and stopped eight trucks. Apart from mining clay to the detriment of the tank, the trucks speeding through narrow lanes of the villages everyday posed danger to the lives of the people, they said. According to them, by selling the clay, the truck owners made lakhs of rupees.

After stopping the trucks, the villagers informed the revenue and police officials, but none reached the spot. BJP district secretary Kanchumarti Nageswara Rao and Tadepaligudem BJP general secretary Ainam Balakrishna brought the issue to the notice of the local media. When reporters asked the truck drivers about the allegations, they admitted that they were indeed taking the clay to builders in nearby towns illegally. Following the media intervention, police conducted an inquiry.