KADAPA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers and leaders on Friday lambasted the Opposition YSRC party for its ‘disrespect’ to legislative bodies and accused him of ‘politicising’ the Special Category Status (SCS) with vested interests. Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada, TDP national spokesperson Kambampati Ramamohan Rao said YS Jaganmohan Reddy has scant respect for law-making bodies, which is evident from his party boycotting the Assembly session for the second consecutive time. He demanded that the Assembly speaker disqualify Jaganmohan Reddy.

He said the people are well aware of what had happened to YS Rajasekhara Reddy for his unwanted criticism of Chandrababu Naidu. Ramamohan Rao wanted the BJP to take up discussion on no-confidence motion if it is sincere and asked the BJP-led NDA Government not to test the patience of TDP chief and people of Andhra Pradesh. He said it was not Chandrababu Naidu who took a U-turn, but BJP.

Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao accused YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy of insulting the Assembly. He said YSRC leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy touching the feet of the Prime Minister had exposed the real intentions of that party. He dared Jaganmohan Reddy to confront the Prime Minister with ‘injustice’ done to the State and advised him not to speak on irrigation without knowing the subject.

Another minister Kollu Ravindra said TDP is striving for the rights of the State while Jaganmohan Reddy is working for his vested interest. “Only to come out of the cases in which he was involved, he compromised on the State’s interests,” TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas said.

Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said BJP, YSRC and JSP had compromised on the interests of the State for their own political gain.

Centre afraid of no-trust motion, says Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on found fault with BJP-led NDA Government for not allowing the no-confidence motion. “For two weeks, TDP and YSRC have been giving notices. The Central government is employing escapist tactics. It is afraid of the no-confidence motion. We are also giving notices of no-confidence motion along with other parties,” he told mediapersons in Delhi after CPM Central Committee meeting.