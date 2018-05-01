12 woodcutters arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested 12 woodcutters and seized 12 red sanders logs. Disclosing this to mediapersons here on Monday, DSP Sk Masum Basha said that the police teams conducted a raid at water Gandi Shiva temple area in Kadapa sub-division limits on Sunday afternoon after receiving a tip-off.

The police spotted 12 woodcutters in the area. On seeing the police, the woodcutters tried to flee. But the police arrested them and seized 12 red sanders logs weighing 366 kg. The logs were kept ready for transportation to Tamil Nadu. The arrested woodcutters belong to Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The DSP appreciated Chinna Chowk CI B Ramakrishna, SI R Mohan, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force SI S Padmanabhan, SI B Hemakumar, command control SI Nagarjuna for arresting the woodcutters.