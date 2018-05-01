Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu spreading lies to fool people, says BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was painting BJP as the betrayer of AP, the BJP State unit took to social media denouncing him as the real villain of Andhra people.“The Congress that divided the State of Andhra Pradesh undemocratically, with the same Congress, Naidu is joining hands now. What he is trying to convey to the people of AP?” the BJP tweeted.

The BJP said that BS Yeddyurappa stood by TDP founder NT Rama Rao when the Congress government at the Centre undemocratically removed him as Chief Minister of AP. “The same TDP is now campaigning against Yeddyurappa in Karnataka polls and supporting the Congress,” it pointed out.

Naidu was continuously fooling people of AP by spreading lies about the BJP and Central government. Naidu who accepted special package in lieu of special category status, later took a U-turn for his selfish political gains, the BJP State unit pointed out. It claimed that the Centre supported AP in many ways, helping it in execution of many projects which were not mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. “Still, Naidu is spreading lies for his own political gains.”

The Union Government released Rs 2,500 crore for capital city Amaravati development. Naidu failed to build the capital city. Not a single permanent building was constructed in Amaravati till now. “He has failed to submit the designs of Amaravati, but he is blaming the Centre for not releasing funds,” the BJP said.

“He has never paid special attention to backward districts in the State. His government has misused the funds released for the development of seven backward districts, delayed construction of Polavaram project on time, thus cheated people of Rayalaseema,” it tweeted.