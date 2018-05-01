Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu spreading lies to fool people, says BJP

Even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was painting BJP as the betrayer of AP, the BJP State unit took to social media denouncing him as the real villain of Andhra people.

Published: 01st May 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was painting BJP as the betrayer of AP, the BJP State unit took to social media denouncing him as the real villain of Andhra people.“The Congress that divided the State of Andhra Pradesh undemocratically, with the same Congress, Naidu is joining hands now. What he is trying to convey to the people of AP?”  the BJP tweeted.

The BJP said that BS Yeddyurappa stood by TDP founder NT Rama Rao when the Congress government at the Centre undemocratically removed him as Chief Minister of AP. “The same TDP is now campaigning against Yeddyurappa in Karnataka polls and supporting the Congress,” it pointed out.

Naidu was continuously fooling people of AP by spreading lies about the BJP and Central government. Naidu who accepted special package in lieu of special category status, later took a U-turn for his selfish political gains, the BJP State unit pointed out. It claimed that the Centre supported AP in many ways, helping it in execution of many projects which were not mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. “Still, Naidu is spreading lies for his own political gains.”

The Union Government released Rs 2,500 crore for capital city Amaravati development. Naidu failed to build the capital city. Not a single permanent building was constructed in Amaravati till now. “He has failed to submit the designs of Amaravati, but he is blaming the Centre for not releasing funds,” the BJP said.

“He has never paid special attention to backward districts in the State. His government has misused the funds released for the development of seven backward districts, delayed construction of  Polavaram project on time, thus cheated people of Rayalaseema,” it tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu BJP TDP
More from this section

Small and Medium Enterprises sector of Andhra Pradesh registers growth in 10 months

YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy vows to rename Krishna district after NTR

Don’t make allegations sans proof: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards